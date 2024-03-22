Facts about Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Stock that you might not know

Barclays raised the price target for the Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on March 31, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 15, 2021 by Barclays that upgraded the stock from an Underweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $17 for VGR stock. The research report from Oppenheimer has upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $18. The stock was downgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on September 13, 2021, from Equal Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $13. In their research brief published October 05, 2020, Barclays analysts initiated the Vector Group Ltd stock to Equal Weight with a price target of $11.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.32, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by 15.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.25. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.25 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.25. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $333.3M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $333.3M and a low estimate of $333.3M.