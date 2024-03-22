Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (IPG) Stock to return to profitability in the near future

UBS raised the price target for the Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE:IPG) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 11, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 24, 2023 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $33 for IPG stock. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $40. The stock was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas, who disclosed in a research note on March 29, 2023, from Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $40. In their research brief published February 10, 2023, MoffettNathanson analysts downgraded the Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $37.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.13, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by 4.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.35. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.39 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.33. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.27B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.54B and a low estimate of $2.16B.