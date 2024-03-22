Is Domo Inc. (DOMO) Stock Paving the Way for Earnings?

DA Davidson raised the price target for the Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on September 22, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 25, 2023 by TD Cowen that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Market perform with a price target of $14 for DOMO stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $16. The stock was initiated by Lake Street, who disclosed in a research note on October 18, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published March 16, 2021, Credit Suisse analysts resumed the Domo Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $75.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.05 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.05, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Apr 2024) is -$0.14. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.22 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.23. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $79.49M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $79.5M and a low estimate of $79.47M.