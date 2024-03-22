Is it possible to sustain this rally? SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) Stock

BofA Securities raised the price target for the SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 07, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 15, 2023 by BMO Capital Markets that upgraded the stock from a Market perform to an Outperform with a price target of $285 for SBAC stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $245. The stock was initiated by BMO Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on July 13, 2023, to Market Perform and set the price objective to $260. In their research brief published March 30, 2023, MoffettNathanson analysts upgraded the SBA Communications Corp stock from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $312.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.37, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.36, which implies that the company surprised the market by -26.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1.23. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.43 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.03. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $669.7M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $683.78M and a low estimate of $654M.