Is Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Stock a good investment?

Goldman lowered the price target for the Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on April 11, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 12, 2022 by Piper Sandler that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Underweight with a price target of $24 for LEG stock. The stock was downgraded by Raymond James, who disclosed in a research note on February 10, 2021, from Strong Buy to Outperform and set the price objective to $48. In their research brief published November 20, 2020, Goldman analysts upgraded the Leggett & Platt, Inc. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $52.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.27, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by -3.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.24. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.26 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.22. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.11B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.13B and a low estimate of $1.1B.