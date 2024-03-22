Is Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Stock a good value investment?

Stifel lowered the price target for the Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on February 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 07, 2024 by TD Cowen that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $43 for WERN stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform, with a price target set at $37. The stock was resumed by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on May 23, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $53. In their research brief published May 17, 2023, Credit Suisse analysts downgraded the Werner Enterprises, Inc. stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $48.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.43, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by -9.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.32. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.45 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.24. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $795.76M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $809.15M and a low estimate of $773.6M.