It’s Better to Hope for Prosperity than Become Adversary: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) Stock

JMP Securities raised the price target for the Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE:TNL) stock to “a Mkt outperform”. The rating was released on February 13, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 02, 2024 by Jefferies that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $57 for TNL stock. The research report from Tigress Financial has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $52. The stock was initiated by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on April 17, 2023, to Underperform and set the price objective to $42. In their research brief published February 03, 2023, Jefferies analysts downgraded the Travel+Leisure Co stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $49.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.38, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.6, which implies that the company surprised the market by 43.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.86. This is an average of 8 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.91 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.78. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $907.51M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $921M and a low estimate of $888M.