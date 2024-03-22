It’s not the right time to quit: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Stock

TD Cowen raised the price target for the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on November 29, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 20, 2023 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from an Underweight to a Neutral with a price target of $57 for KNX stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-line, with a price target set at $52. The stock was resumed by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on May 23, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $63. In their research brief published May 22, 2023, Citigroup analysts upgraded the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $66.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.44, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.35, which implies that the company surprised the market by -79.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.38. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.4 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.37. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.89B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.99B and a low estimate of $1.83B.