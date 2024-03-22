Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE:KTB) Stock lower -4.85% in This Year: What’s Happened?

Edward Jones raised the price target for the Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE:KTB) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 26, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 06, 2023 by Barclays that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $59 for KTB stock. The research report from Goldman has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $56. The stock was upgraded by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on March 01, 2023, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $63. In their research brief published July 11, 2022, Wells Fargo analysts initiated the Kontoor Brands Inc stock to Overweight with a price target of $40.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.37, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.09, which implies that the company surprised the market by -6.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.9. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.91 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.89. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $608.88M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $611.8M and a low estimate of $607M.