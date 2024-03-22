Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) stock Posted Operating Margin of 44.84 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 27, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 11, 2023 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $18 for MGY stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has initiated the stock to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $23. The stock was downgraded by Mizuho, who disclosed in a research note on August 16, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $25.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.53, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by -1.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.47. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.56 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.38. According to 14 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $307.34M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $322.17M and a low estimate of $293M.