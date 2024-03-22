Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) stock Posted Operating Margin of 13.57 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

Goldman raised the price target for the Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 27, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 05, 2023 by Credit Suisse that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Neutral with a price target of $20 for NOMD stock. The research report from UBS has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $26. The stock was initiated by Mizuho, who disclosed in a research note on January 27, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $31. In their research brief published November 05, 2021, Goldman analysts downgraded the Nomad Foods Limited stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $29.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.34, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by 2.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.46. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.51 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.41. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $866.45M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $871.19M and a low estimate of $858.81M.