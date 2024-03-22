Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Stock Experiences Incredible Growth

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 01, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 29, 2024 by Piper Sandler that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Underweight with a price target of $54 for NTR stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight, with a price target set at $48. The stock was downgraded by Raymond James, who disclosed in a research note on January 12, 2024, from Outperform to Mkt Perform and set the price objective to $65.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.65, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.28, which implies that the company surprised the market by -43.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.41. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.73 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.21. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $5.3B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $5.77B and a low estimate of $5.04B.