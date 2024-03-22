Recent trade makes Ncino Inc. (NCNO) Stock an appealing buy

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Ncino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) stock from “an Underweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on March 15, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 02, 2024 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $42 for NCNO stock. The research report from Stephens has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $34. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on September 20, 2023, from Equal-Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $24. In their research brief published July 24, 2023, Robert W. Baird analysts downgraded the Ncino Inc. stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $29.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.11, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 27.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jan 2024) is $0.12. This is an average of 13 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.13 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.11. According to 13 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $124.62M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $124.97M and a low estimate of $124.41M.