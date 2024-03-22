Risks and Returns of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Stock

Gordon Haskett raised the price target for the Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock from “a Accumulate” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 07, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 29, 2024 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $157 for DLTR stock. The research report from Goldman has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $137. The stock was initiated by Exane BNP Paribas, who disclosed in a research note on October 10, 2023, to Outperform and set the price objective to $139. In their research brief published August 25, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group analysts reiterated the Dollar Tree Inc stock to Outperform with a price target of $160.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $2.65, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by -3.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Apr 2024) is $1.43. This is an average of 22 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.5 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.35. According to 20 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $7.65B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $7.79B and a low estimate of $7.46B.