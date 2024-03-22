Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Stock deserves your attention

Stephens raised the price target for the Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on February 05, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 02, 2024 by TD Cowen that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $26 for SNDR stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-line, with a price target set at $25. The stock was upgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on December 07, 2023, from Underweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published November 17, 2023, Stifel analysts reiterated the Schneider National Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $26.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.2, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by -25.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.16. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.2 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.13. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.39B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.42B and a low estimate of $1.33B.