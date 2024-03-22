The Underside Of First Hawaiian INC (FHB) Stock Is A Little Uncertain

Barclays raised the price target for the First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ:FHB) stock to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on March 08, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from JP Morgan has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $26. The stock was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette, who disclosed in a research note on April 25, 2022, from Outperform to Mkt Perform and set the price objective to $34. In their research brief published January 24, 2022, Compass Point analysts downgraded the First Hawaiian INC stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $29.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.44, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by -15.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.42. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.45 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.37. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $203.83M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $207.3M and a low estimate of $199.6M.