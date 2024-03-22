UGI Corp. (UGI) Stock: Thought Concerns

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on March 14, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 28, 2023 by Wells Fargo that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $27 for UGI stock. The research report from Mizuho has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $38. The stock was downgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on January 18, 2023, from Equal Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $39. In their research brief published November 23, 2022, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the UGI Corp. stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $41.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.2 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.05, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.15, which implies that the company surprised the market by 14.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1.6. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.64 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.56. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $3.21B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.21B and a low estimate of $3.21B.