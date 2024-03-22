What are the chances of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Stock turning the corner?

ROTH MKM raised the price target for the Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 12, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 14, 2023 by Morgan Stanley that upgraded the stock from an Equal-weight to an Overweight with a price target of $110 for LYV stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has upgraded the stock from In-line to Outperform, with a price target set at $100. The stock was initiated by Oppenheimer, who disclosed in a research note on July 21, 2023, to Outperform and set the price objective to $110. In their research brief published April 24, 2023, Seaport Research Partners analysts initiated the Live Nation Entertainment Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $85.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.25 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.04, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.21, which implies that the company surprised the market by -20.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.19. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.01 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.38. According to 16 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $3.27B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.61B and a low estimate of $3.03B.