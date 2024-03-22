What do you think? Take A Moment To Read: CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) Stock

The Benchmark Company raised the price target for the CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ:CMPO) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 13, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 18, 2023 by JP Morgan that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $6 for CMPO stock. The research report from Berenberg has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $13. The stock was initiated by Compass Point, who disclosed in a research note on March 03, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published December 14, 2022, BTIG Research analysts initiated the CompoSecure Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $9.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.23, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 13.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.25. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.27 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.23. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $98.92M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $101M and a low estimate of $96.55M.