What is Papa John’s International, Inc.’s (PZZA) Stock Real Technical Picture?

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Perform”. The rating was released on January 05, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Stifel has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $65. The stock was downgraded by Wedbush, who disclosed in a research note on October 26, 2023, from Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $95. In their research brief published October 19, 2023, Deutsche Bank analysts initiated the Papa John’s International, Inc. stock to Hold with a price target of $71.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.72, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.19, which implies that the company surprised the market by 26.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.58. This is an average of 16 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.67 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.42. According to 13 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $544.52M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $554M and a low estimate of $535.6M.