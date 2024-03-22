What is Teradata Corp’s (TDC) Stock Real Technical Picture?

Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for the Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on February 13, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 13, 2024 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $48 for TDC stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $65. The stock was initiated by Northland Capital, who disclosed in a research note on May 02, 2023, to Outperform and set the price objective to $63. In their research brief published May 01, 2023, Guggenheim analysts upgraded the Teradata Corp stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $62.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.51, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by 9.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.55. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.57 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.54. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $466.1M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $489M and a low estimate of $446M.