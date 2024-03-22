Why Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Decreased -0.97 percent in recent Trade?

CL King raised the price target for the Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE:EPAC) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 25, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 22, 2022 by Wells Fargo that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $23 for EPAC stock. The research report from JP Morgan has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $20. In their research brief published November 02, 2021, Wells Fargo analysts upgraded the Enerpac Tool Group Corp stock from Underweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $22.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.36, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in May 2024) is $0.47. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.47 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.47. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $154.9M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $154.9M and a low estimate of $154.9M.