Why Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Stock up 2.82% in Last Week?

Mizuho raised the price target for the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) stock from “an Underperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 26, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Stifel has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $6.60. The stock was downgraded by Mizuho, who disclosed in a research note on January 03, 2024, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published December 11, 2023, Citigroup analysts upgraded the Southwestern Energy Company stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $8.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.13, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 30.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.15. This is an average of 16 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.3 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.01. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.2B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.84B and a low estimate of $974.7M.