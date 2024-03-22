Why Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Stock climbed 12.77% in Last Three Months?

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on February 23, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 12, 2024 by RBC Capital Mkts that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Sector perform with a price target of $38 for SUM stock. The research report from Seaport Research Partners has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $47. In their research brief published July 24, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas analysts downgraded the Summit Materials Inc stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $38.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.26, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by 19.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.24. This is an average of 13 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.07 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.56. According to 13 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $842.4M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $998M and a low estimate of $662.35M.