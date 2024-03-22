Would Etsy Inc (ETSY) Stock like to attract the attention of traders?

BTIG Research lowered the price target for the Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 22, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 10, 2024 by Goldman that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $80 for ETSY stock. The research report from Wolfe Research has reiterated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $100. The stock was reiterated by Wedbush, who disclosed in a research note on December 14, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $90. In their research brief published December 08, 2023, B. Riley Securities analysts initiated the Etsy Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $100.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.77, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.15, which implies that the company surprised the market by -19.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.5. This is an average of 18 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.62 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.33. According to 23 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $646.47M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $658.5M and a low estimate of $635.6M.