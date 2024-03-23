American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Stock is trading at a margin of -10.65% From 20-Day SMA

Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for the American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on August 03, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 23, 2023 by TD Cowen that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Market perform with a price target of $2.50 for AMWL stock. The research report from Piper Sandler has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $3.50. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on January 04, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $4.20. In their research brief published September 07, 2022, Truist analysts initiated the American Well Corporation stock to Hold with a price target of $5.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.17 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.2, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 15.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.19. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.14 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.23. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $60.52M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $64.21M and a low estimate of $55.17M.