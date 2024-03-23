Analysts Rating: Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Won “an Equal-weight” Rating From Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) stock to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on March 11, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 02, 2024 by Telsey Advisory Group that reiterated the stock to a Market perform with a price target of $5 for PTON stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $4. The stock was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity, who disclosed in a research note on November 02, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published October 19, 2023, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Peloton Interactive Inc stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $4.15.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.54 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.53, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by -1.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.36. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.25 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.42. According to 18 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $720.52M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $790M and a low estimate of $700.3M.