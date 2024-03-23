Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $92.02 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock

HSBC Securities raised the price target for the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 15, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 12, 2024 by UBS that upgraded the stock from a Sell to a Neutral with a price target of $88 for GEHC stock. The research report from Jefferies has initiated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $80. The stock was downgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on November 27, 2023, from Neutral to Sell and set the price objective to $66. In their research brief published September 19, 2023, Citigroup analysts initiated the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $82.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.07, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.11, which implies that the company surprised the market by 10.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.9. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.96 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.87. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $4.8B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $4.92B and a low estimate of $4.67B.