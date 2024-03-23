Does A Technical Metric Suggest That Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Stock Is Ready To Rise?

Mizuho raised the price target for the Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on Mar-23-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 15, 2024 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $210 for VLO stock. The stock was downgraded by Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., who disclosed in a research note on October 30, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $130. In their research brief published August 15, 2023, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Valero Energy Corp. stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $152.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.55 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $2.96, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.59, which implies that the company surprised the market by 19.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $3.25. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $5.42 and the low earnings per share estimate is $2.12. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $30.64B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $35.92B and a low estimate of $25.01B.