Faced with a depressed economy, LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Stock offers an opportunity

Barclays raised the price target for the LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) stock to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on January 03, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 15, 2023 by TD Cowen that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Market perform with a price target of $9 for LFST stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $8. The stock was resumed by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on November 07, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $7.25. In their research brief published March 17, 2022, UBS analysts downgraded the LifeStance Health Group Inc stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.12 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.09, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by -33.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.09. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.07 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.12. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $298.99M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $303.07M and a low estimate of $296.73M.