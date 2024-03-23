Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) Stock is trading at a margin of -0.15% From 20-Day SMA

Jefferies raised the price target for the Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 21, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 09, 2024 by Deutsche Bank that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $26 for FRO stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $17. The stock was initiated by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on August 15, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published June 30, 2023, Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded the Frontline Plc stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $17.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.46, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.77. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.84 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.67. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $453.07M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $605.2M and a low estimate of $358.3M.