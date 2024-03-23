Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Stock is looking to regain its victory

Barrington Research raised the price target for the Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on February 27, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 09, 2022 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Underweight with a price target of $7 for GTN stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has resumed the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $26. The stock was initiated by Loop Capital, who disclosed in a research note on October 15, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $21. In their research brief published March 30, 2020, Barrington Research analysts reiterated the Gray Television, Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $20.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.24 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.16, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.08, which implies that the company surprised the market by -50.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.06. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.7 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.3. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $824.98M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $832.1M and a low estimate of $814M.