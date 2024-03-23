In the current cycle, Sabre Corp (SABR) Stock is showing signs of growth

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for the Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on February 21, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 08, 2024 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to a Neutral with a price target of $5 for SABR stock. The research report from Bernstein has upgraded the stock from Underperform to Mkt Perform, with a price target set at $3.50. The stock was initiated by Bernstein, who disclosed in a research note on March 08, 2023, to Underperform and set the price objective to $4. In their research brief published January 11, 2023, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Sabre Corp stock from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $7.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.12 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.14, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 14.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.1. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.02 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.2. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $751.37M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $752.4M and a low estimate of $749.7M.