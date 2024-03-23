Invest in Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Stock with the prospect of future returns

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 20, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 27, 2023 by Raymond James that upgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Strong buy with a price target of $27 for DYN stock. The research report from Oppenheimer has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $34. The stock was initiated by Guggenheim, who disclosed in a research note on January 26, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $33. In their research brief published July 20, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets analysts initiated the Dyne Therapeutics Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $17.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.09 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.92, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.17, which implies that the company surprised the market by -18.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.8. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.75 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.83.