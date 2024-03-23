Is it possible to sustain this rally? Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Stock

Jefferies raised the price target for the Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 07, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 28, 2024 by Oppenheimer that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $116 for VKTX stock. The research report from ROTH MKM has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $32. The stock was reiterated by Maxim Group, who disclosed in a research note on March 28, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published March 17, 2023, Stifel analysts initiated the Viking Therapeutics Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $22.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.25 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.25, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.28. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.24 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.32.