It is likely that Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) Stock will grow up

Maxim Group raised the price target for the Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on May 18, 2017, according to finviz. The research report from Maxim Group has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $1. The stock was reiterated by Maxim Group, who disclosed in a research note on August 17, 2015, to Buy and set the price objective to $4. In their research brief published July 27, 2015, ROTH Capital analysts reiterated the Bioline Rx Ltd ADR stock to Buy with a price target of $7.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.3 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.13, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.17, which implies that the company surprised the market by -130.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2023) is -$0.26. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.26 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.26.