It’s not the right time to quit: Leslies Inc (LESL) Stock

Mizuho raised the price target for the Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 19, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 29, 2023 by Telsey Advisory Group that reiterated the stock to a Market perform with a price target of $6 for LESL stock. The research report from Goldman has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $5. The stock was downgraded by Loop Capital, who disclosed in a research note on July 18, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published July 17, 2023, Jefferies analysts downgraded the Leslies Inc stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $7.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.2 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.21, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by 4.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.18. This is an average of 13 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.14 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.2. According to 12 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $201.52M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $207.47M and a low estimate of $192M.