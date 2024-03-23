James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Stock Still Strong Despite Competition

Compass Point raised the price target for the James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on Mar-23-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 09, 2023 by Truist that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $15 for JRVR stock. The research report from Keefe Bruyette has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform, with a price target set at $14. The stock was downgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on November 09, 2023, from Equal Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $12.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.44, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.11, which implies that the company surprised the market by -25.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.44. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.55 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.25. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $188.95M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $194M and a low estimate of $183.9M.