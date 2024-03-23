Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Stock creates opportunities due to its volume and complexity

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the price target for the Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) stock to “a Sector weight”. The rating was released on March 21, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Loop Capital has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $40. In their research brief published October 16, 2023, Truist analysts initiated the Klaviyo Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $42.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.08, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by 12.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.11. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.12 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.09. According to 14 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $201.94M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $202.54M and a low estimate of $201M.