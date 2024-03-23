Offering unique exposure at competitive prices: Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Stock

Stephens raised the price target for the Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on August 11, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 31, 2022 by Raymond James that downgraded the stock from a Strong buy to an Outperform with a price target of $15 for HTBK stock. The research report from Stephens has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $13.50. The stock was upgraded by DA Davidson, who disclosed in a research note on December 15, 2021, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $13.50. In their research brief published December 18, 2020, DA Davidson analysts downgraded the Heritage Commerce Corp. stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $9.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.23, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by -4.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.18. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.2 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.16. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $41.93M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $44.4M and a low estimate of $40.55M.