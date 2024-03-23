Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Stock downgraded by Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on January 07, 2020, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 19, 2019 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $6.50 for SMLP stock. The research report from RBC Capital Mkts has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform, with a price target set at $10. The stock was downgraded by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on March 14, 2019, from Outperform to Underperform and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published March 07, 2019, Robert W. Baird analysts downgraded the Summit Midstream Partners LP stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.91 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.08, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$1.99, which implies that the company surprised the market by -2,487.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2023) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $121.19M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $98.1M and a low estimate of $98.1M.