The future looks bright for Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Stock

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) stock from “a Perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on October 27, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 21, 2023 by Needham that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $66 for BPMC stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $82. The stock was downgraded by SVB Securities, who disclosed in a research note on June 05, 2023, from Market Perform to Underperform and set the price objective to $43. In their research brief published January 03, 2023, Wells Fargo analysts upgraded the Blueprint Medicines Corp stock from Underweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $41.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.82 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$2.04, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.22, which implies that the company surprised the market by 10.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$1.66. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$1.46 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.8. According to 14 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $80.34M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $86.7M and a low estimate of $72M.