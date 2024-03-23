What Are the Chances of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) Stock Making a Comeback?

Susquehanna raised the price target for the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock to “a Positive”. The rating was released on December 15, 2023, according to finviz. The stock was upgraded by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on June 20, 2023, from Neutral to Outperform and set the price objective to $18.20. In their research brief published November 28, 2022, JP Morgan analysts upgraded the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.36 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.04, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.4, which implies that the company surprised the market by -1,000.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.03. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.05 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.12B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.19B and a low estimate of $1.02B.