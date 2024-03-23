Why Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) Stock Slipped -1.66% in Last Month?

Evercore ISI raised the price target for the Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stock from “an In-line” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 18, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 26, 2024 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $46 for VTR stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $60. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on January 16, 2024, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $53. In their research brief published November 07, 2023, Wedbush analysts upgraded the Ventas Inc stock from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $51.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.23 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.14, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.09, which implies that the company surprised the market by -64.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.27. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.01 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.38. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.16B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.2B and a low estimate of $1.14B.