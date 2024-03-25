A good growth outlook is seen for Immatics N.V (IMTX) Stock by analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for the Immatics N.V (NASDAQ:IMTX) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on November 02, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Bryan Garnier has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $16. The stock was initiated by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on November 20, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $13. In their research brief published September 22, 2020, Goldman analysts initiated the Immatics N.V stock to Buy with a price target of $17.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.24% within the last five trades and -6.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -4.98% in the last 6 months and 22.79% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IMTX stock is trading at a margin of -7.48%, -4.70% and 2.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.