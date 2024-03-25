A Real Picture of Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) Stock: The Fundamentals

Noble Financial raised the price target for the Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on March 15, 2018, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 17, 2017 by Wedbush that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Neutral with a price target of $7 for EVC stock. The research report from Wedbush has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform, with a price target set at $10. The stock was reiterated by Noble Financial, who disclosed in a research note on January 08, 2015, to Buy and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published February 27, 2009, Caris & Company analysts reiterated the Entravision Communications Corp. stock to Below Average with a price target of $0.10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.21 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.07, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.28, which implies that the company surprised the market by -400.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.09. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.09. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $271M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $271M and a low estimate of $271M.