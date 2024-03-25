Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) Stock: Thought Concerns

Raymond James raised the price target for the Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) stock to “a Strong buy”. The rating was released on July 19, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Raymond James has upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy, with a price target set at $5. The stock was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald, who disclosed in a research note on November 09, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $4.50. In their research brief published June 04, 2019, Jefferies analysts initiated the Adma Biologics Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $8.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.01% within the last five trades and 19.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 76.69% in the last 6 months and 53.79% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ADMA stock is trading at a margin of 6.71%, 15.15% and 48.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ADMA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -2.33 percent below its 52-week high and 110.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 104.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Adma Biologics Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 8.38 percent and the profit margin is -10.94 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 34.16 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.44 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.58. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 5.56 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 10.52, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 3.93 percent of Adma Biologics Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 74.31 percent are held by financial institutions. ELMS STEVE, the Director at Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) has sold 411,829 shares of firm on Mar 19 ’24 at a price of $6.08 against the total amount of $2.5 million. In another inside trade, ELMS STEVE, Director of Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) sold 49,887 shares of the firm on Mar 18 ’24 for a total worth of $0.3 million at a price of $6.01. An inside trade which took place on Mar 15 ’24, Director of Adma Biologics Inc ELMS STEVE sold 183,008 shares of firm against total price of $1.1 million at the cost of $6.01 per share.