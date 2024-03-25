Altimmune Inc (ALT) Stock: Amazing technical data that you never knew existed

Goldman raised the price target for the Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 24, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 22, 2023 by Goldman that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $6 for ALT stock. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $20. The stock was resumed by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on December 29, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published June 02, 2021, H.C. Wainwright analysts initiated the Altimmune Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $35.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.39 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.42, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 7.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.43. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.28 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.58.