Analysts Estimated Revenue of $271.91M in the current quarter for Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

TD Cowen raised the price target for the Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) stock from “a Market perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 21, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Piper Sandler has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a price target set at $21. The stock was initiated by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on January 10, 2024, to Sell and set the price objective to $12. In their research brief published January 04, 2024, Robert W. Baird analysts downgraded the Revolve Group Inc stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $17.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.02, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 150.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.08. This is an average of 17 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.14 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.04. According to 16 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $271.91M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $276.81M and a low estimate of $266M.