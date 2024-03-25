Are you thinking about selling now? Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Stock

TD Cowen raised the price target for the Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) stock from “a Market perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on February 08, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $39. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on December 20, 2023, from Underweight to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $35. In their research brief published December 01, 2023, Stifel analysts initiated the Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stock to Hold with a price target of $28.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.82% within the last five trades and 18.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 132.21% in the last 6 months and 11.56% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SPR stock is trading at a margin of 5.91%, 15.43% and 32.48% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.